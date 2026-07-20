Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

The trial of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, co-accused to start

Businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala together with co-accused appear in the High Court in Johannesburg on January 29, 2026.
  • Businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala together with co-accused appear in the High Court in Johannesburg on January 29, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Sashin Naidoo

The trial of alleged Big Five cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his four co-accused is expected to get underway at the Johannesburg High Court on Monday morning.

Matlala is accused of orchestrating three failed assassination attempts targeting his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane, businessman Joe Sibanyoni, and music producer Seunkie Mokubung, popularly known as ‘DJ Vettys.’

The alleged assassination attempts are said to have occurred between August 2022 and January 2024.

Matlala, along with his co-accused Musa Kekana and Tiego Mabusela, who are alleged to be hitmen, have remained behind bars since their arrest after being denied bail.

Matlala’s wife, Tsakani, and the fifth accused, Nthabiseng Nzama, are currently out on bail.

The five accused face 25 charges linked to the alleged assassination attempts.

All five accused are expected to plead not guilty when proceedings begin.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
Preferred Source Follow on Google News