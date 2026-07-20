The trial of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, co-accused to start

The trial of alleged Big Five cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his four co-accused is expected to get underway at the Johannesburg High Court on Monday morning.

Matlala is accused of orchestrating three failed assassination attempts targeting his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane, businessman Joe Sibanyoni, and music producer Seunkie Mokubung, popularly known as ‘DJ Vettys.’

The alleged assassination attempts are said to have occurred between August 2022 and January 2024.

Matlala, along with his co-accused Musa Kekana and Tiego Mabusela, who are alleged to be hitmen, have remained behind bars since their arrest after being denied bail.

Matlala’s wife, Tsakani, and the fifth accused, Nthabiseng Nzama, are currently out on bail.

The five accused face 25 charges linked to the alleged assassination attempts.

All five accused are expected to plead not guilty when proceedings begin.