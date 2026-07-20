Witness M continues testimony behind closed doors at Madlanga Inquiry

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry will sit behind closed doors this Monday morning as it continues hearing the testimony of Witness M.

The witness will continue testimony about one of the major drug busts in South Africa.

Witness M has stated in an affidavit before the Commission that their evidence implicates heads of state, drug syndicates, crime families, politically connected individuals and law enforcement officers.

Witness M says in an affidavit that if the contents of the supplementary statement are made public, it would place them and their family at serious risk.

The witness further states that two vehicles were previously seen conducting surveillance outside their home, prompting arrangements for their spouse to be moved to a safe place.

Witness M also says that making a full public disclosure would have devastating consequences for them and their family.

The Commission is expected to resume public hearings on Tuesday.

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