UN honours Nelson Mandela’s enduring legacy

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has honoured the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela, describing the late statesman as a towering figure of peace, reconciliation, justice, and human rights.

In a video statement to mark Mandela International Day, Guterres says Madiba’s esteem reminded us that he was a champion of poverty eradication and equality and that he knew that ending poverty was not an act of charity, rather an act of justice and a duty that belonged to us all.

Guterres sought to focus his message on a world where inequality had become entrenched, where wealth accrued disproportionately for a lucky few, while many struggled to afford basic needs like good work or shelter and education.

“Like Madiba, we can all to play a part in building fair economies and inclusive societies by investing in decent work, universal health coverage, quality education, and social protection systems, by scaling up financing and reforming the international financial architecture, so developing countries get the funds and debt relief they need. And by building economies rooted in renewable energy for people and the planet. I’ve always been inspired by Madiba’s life and belief that when people stand together, nothing is impossible. The future is in our hands today and every day. Let’s carry forward Mandela’s vision of a just, inclusive, equal, and peaceful world,” says Guterres.

Nelson Mandela Day | Guterres pays tribute to Nelson Mandela’s legacy:



Meanwhile, the UN has voiced deep concern over the escalating conflict between Iran and the US.

It has warned that attacks on civilian infrastructure are unacceptable. Guterres says there is no military solution to the crisis.

The warning comes after US strikes on bridges and an airport in Iran prompted retaliatory attacks on infrastructure in Kuwait. The growing tensions are also disrupting key shipping routes and energy supplies across the Middle East.