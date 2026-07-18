Welsh fans back team to beat Springboks

Welsh supporters are rallying behind their team and believe the visitors can claim their second victory on South African soil.

The Springboks go against Wales in Round 3 of the inaugural Nations Championship at Kings Park Rugby Stadium in Durban tonight.

Neil flew all the way from Wales to watch his country take on the Boks.

“Wales are going to win for the second time on South African soil in history. We are going to beat SA today; that is why I flew 14 000 miles to watch Wales beat the Springboks. To be honest with you, we are missing one or two key players, but other than that, this is a very strong Welsh side. I got a funny feeling Wales is going to win today.”

Fans predict the score ahead of the highly-anticipated Springboks vs Wales clash:

