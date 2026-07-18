Fans urged to use park-and-ride for Springboks clash in Durban

Rugby fans heading to tonight’s game between the Springboks and Wales have been urged to use park-and-ride facilities to avoid traffic congestion.
The Boks will face “The Dragons” in Round 3 of the inaugural Nations Championship at Kings Park Rugby Stadium in Durban.
The highly anticipated match is expected to draw a massive crowd.
Durban Metro Police Spokesperson Boyzie Zungu says there will be no road closures around the stadium.
“There will be no road closures; all intersections around the stadium will be manned by officers. There will be a park-and-ride transport system from the Pavilion and Gateway. We are encouraging supporters to use this arranged transport to reduce traffic around the stadium.”
The wait is over, Durban- let’s go 🙌🇿🇦🏉
The Springboks face Wales at Hollywoodbets Kings Park this afternoon as the world champions look to finish strong in the Nations Championship home leg.
Stream every Springbok game LIVE on DStv 📹#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/eBjgzbZmaw
— Springboks (@Springboks) July 18, 2026