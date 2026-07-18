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Fans urged to use park-and-ride for Springboks clash in Durban

  • [FILE IMAGE]: Victorius Boks celebrate another win.
  • Image Credits :
  • Springboks Facebook
SABC News

Rugby fans heading to tonight’s game between the Springboks and Wales have been urged to use park-and-ride facilities to avoid traffic congestion.

The Boks will face “The Dragons” in Round 3 of the inaugural Nations Championship at Kings Park Rugby Stadium in Durban.

The highly anticipated match is expected to draw a massive crowd.

Durban Metro Police Spokesperson Boyzie Zungu says there will be no road closures around the stadium.

“There will be no road closures; all intersections around the stadium will be manned by officers. There will be a park-and-ride transport system from the Pavilion and Gateway. We are encouraging supporters to use this arranged transport to reduce traffic around the stadium.”

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