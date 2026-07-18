Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Jeffrey’s Bay quiet but tense after spaza shop looting and 69 arrests

Spaza registration
  • The exterior of a closed spaza shop
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC
SABC News

Foreign-owned spaza shops in the township areas of Jeffrey’s Bay remain closed in the aftermath of the violent protest that occurred on Thursday.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana, says public order has been restored, and the closure of the shops is a precautionary measure.

She says the police are maintaining a high level of visibility.

The violent protest resulted in 69 arrests on charges of public violence.

The suspects will appear in court in Humansdorp on Monday.

At least 23 spaza shops were also looted during the violence.

Gantana says, “Police visibility remains high, with Public Order Policing and Visible Policing units still deployed to deter any further unrest and ensure the safety of all residents. The Provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Lieutenant General Vuyisile Ncata, has directed the district to intensify search-and-seizure operations to recover looted property.

“Investigators are also actively probing the role of the march leaders in instigating Thursday’s violence, with the possibility of further arrests as the investigation unfolds. Clarification has also been issued regarding a house fire that was widely reported in connection with the protests. The structure was not burned as a result of any protest action, but rather due to an electrical fault”, she adds.

Related video| Immigration Tensions | EC residents march against illegal immigrants

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News