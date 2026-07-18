Kubayi and Mothibi concerned over IDAC credibility

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi and the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Andy Mothibi, have raised concerns about the reputation of the Investigating Directorate against Corruption(IDAC).

This comes after serious allegations were levelled against the directorate’s senior leadership.

This week, the head of the institution, Andrea Johnson, was scheduled to appear before the Madlanga commission; however, a sick note was submitted to the commission, resulting in her failure to appear.

Speaking to SABC News on the sidelines of the Namibia bi-national commission, Mmamoloko Kubayi said IDAC is an important institution whose credibility must be respected.

This comes ahead of the much-anticipated first media briefing by the IDAC oversight Judge on Sunday.