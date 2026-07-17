How geographical names preserve Mandela’s legacy

By Lorraine Shabangu

Advocacy Subcommittee Chairperson – Gauteng Geographical Names Committee (GGNC)

Every July, South Africans reflect on the life and legacy of Nelson Mandela. Through Mandela Month—and particularly Mandela Day on 18 July—we celebrate the values he embodied: justice, equality, reconciliation and service. These commemorations invite us to remember the man whose leadership helped shape South Africa’s democratic journey.

Yet long after Mandela Day has passed, one of the most enduring expressions of Nelson Mandela’s legacy remains quietly woven into our everyday lives through the names of the places we encounter every day.

They preserve the stories of those who have shaped our nation, ensuring that their contributions remain visible not only in our history books, but also in the landscapes through which we move.

In this sense, geographical names are more than labels on a map. They are part of how South Africa remembers its leaders, preserves democratic memory and carries those legacies into everyday life.

As South Africans, we interact with geographical names every day. We travel along roads, cross bridges, gather in public squares, attend universities and navigate our communities using names that often become so familiar that we seldom stop to consider their significance. While they help us find our way, they also tell stories about who we are, what we value and how we preserve our collective memory.

Whether crossing Nelson Mandela Bridge in Johannesburg, visiting Nelson Mandela Square, studying at Nelson Mandela University or living within Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, millions of South Africans encounter Mandela’s name as part of ordinary life. Few pause to reflect on it, yet each encounter quietly reinforces a shared public memory. These places do more than guide us—they keep a national story visible.

Mandela Day encourages us to remember Nelson Mandela through a dedicated day of service and reflection. Geographical names, however, extend that remembrance beyond a single day. Every encounter with a place that bears his name becomes a quiet reminder of the values, leadership and democratic ideals he came to represent.

This does not mean that people consciously think about Nelson Mandela every time they encounter these places. More often than not, they do not. Yet his name remains present. It is spoken in conversation, displayed on road signs, read on maps and associated with places where people live, learn, work and gather. In this way, Mandela’s legacy becomes part of the everyday fabric of South African life.

That is the quiet power of geographical naming.

Geographical names do more than identify places; they preserve public memory. Alongside museums, archives and monuments, they connect the past to the present by embedding history within the landscapes people experience every day.

A society remembers itself not only through the history it records, but also through the names it gives to its public places. Remembering is not only about looking back—it is about ensuring that the stories, values and contributions that shaped our democracy continue to form part of our shared present.

This is perhaps what it means for a place to remember.

Places remember through the names they bear. Those names become visible markers of remembrance, allowing communities to preserve people, histories and events across generations. Public spaces become more than physical locations; they become living reminders of shared values, struggles and achievements.

Nelson Mandela is one of South Africa’s most recognisable examples of this process, but he is by no means the only one. Across the country, geographical names commemorate leaders, cultural figures, activists, communities and historical events that have shaped our diverse heritage. They also preserve indigenous languages, recognise local histories and reflect the ongoing transformation of our democratic landscape.

Behind every officially approved geographical name is a process of research, consultation and public participation. As the provincial advisory body on geographical naming, the Gauteng Geographical Names Committee (GGNC) promotes this process while encouraging greater public understanding of the role geographical names play in preserving history, heritage, language and identity.

As we commemorate Mandela Month, perhaps the question is not only how we remember Nelson Mandela on 18 July, but how we continue to remember him on every other day of the year.

One answer lies in the places we move through every day.

Long after Mandela Day has passed, Nelson Mandela’s legacy continues to be encountered in the public spaces that bear his name. In this way, remembrance extends beyond commemorative events and becomes part of everyday life, woven into the landscapes through which South Africans live, work and move.

That is the quiet power of geographical naming. Geographical names are more than labels on a map; they are enduring expressions of public memory, preserving South Africa’s history, honouring those who have shaped our democracy and carrying their legacies into the everyday lives of present and future generations.