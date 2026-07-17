Two SANDF members confirmed dead after Roodepoort mine shaft fall

Two SANDF members have been confirmed dead after falling into a disused mine shaft in Roodepoort on Friday morning.

According to police, the members were in pursuit of suspected illegal miners during Operation Prosper when they slipped and fell into the shaft.

A SAPS media statement says senior police members and acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia have expressed their deepest condolences following the tragic loss of the SANDF members.

The statement further reads, “Preliminary reports indicate that SANDF members were pursuing suspected illegal miners in an underground tunnel when they fell into an abandoned mine shaft. The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation.”

Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane also paid tribute to the SANDF members that work with SAPS in combating illegal mining activities across the country.

“SANDF members have been invaluable partners in Operation Prosper and other crime-fighting initiatives. Their bravery and sacrifice will never be forgotten. We remain committed to ensuring that the work they dedicated their lives to continues,” said Dimpane.