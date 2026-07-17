FF Plus eyes major gains in Kouga as Mulder predicts seat increase

Freedom Front Plus leader Dr Corne Mulder says the party is confident it can increase its representation in the Kouga Municipality in the Eastern Cape, from one to at least four council seats in the upcoming Local Government Elections on the 4th of November.

Mulder was speaking at a public meeting in Jeffreys Bay. The event forms part of a three-month nationwide tour of 40 towns and cities ahead of the party’s manifesto launch in September.

This was the second stop on the Kouga municipality leg of Dr Mulder’s road show. The Freedom Front Plus currently holds one seat in the Kouga Municipal Council.

The party says it has expanded its support base and has now identified candidates to contest all 15 wards in the municipality.

“We would like to win the election all by ourselves, but I’m realistic, and I don’t want to create an impression that is not realistic. I believe that Kouga will most likely end with a coalition government, and we intend to be a part of that government. At the moment, we have one seat but I have no doubt we will grow substantially, and we are working for the best we can achieve.”

Mulder says the party’s focus on traditional Christian family values resonates with voters from different communities.

“We are not playing games. We are serious in what we are doing, and we are putting on the table what we believe to be the facts of South Africa. And those realities we are not gonna pretend to be something we are not. We see ourselves as a centred right-winged political party that wants to go from traditional christian family values. And at the moment, we see different people from different communities joining the party and supporting that idea.”

Mulder says the party is still awaiting a response from Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie following its objection to the renaming of Graaff-Reinet to Robert Sobukwe Town.

“I think we should be patient, give the Minister time to make up his mind and make a final decision. And I am still optimistic the right decision will be taken. I feel no reason that the name of Graaf-Reniet should be changed, but that also does not mean that we should not honour Dr Robert Sobukwe and there are ways to do that.”

Mulder also spoke about the need to build social cohesion through initiatives beyond sport.

The Freedom Front Plus is expected to launch its election manifesto on the 5th of September.