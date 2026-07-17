IDAC head Andrea Johnson returns to work, faces new subpoena

Independent Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head, Advocate Andrea Johnson, has returned to work after she was rushed to hospital on Monday ahead of her appearance at the Madlanga Commission, spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago has confirmed.

SABC News understands that a fresh subpoena has been issued to Johnson to appear before the commission next week.

IDAC is facing allegations of abuse of power after this week’s evidence revealed flaws in the investigation into the appointment of Brigadier Dineo Mokwele to Crime Intelligence. This matter is the subject of a fraud and corruption case currently before the courts.

Johnson also faces allegations – in her then capacity as a Senior Public Prosecutor – of allegedly shielding Major-General Feroz Khan in an assault and intimidation case opened against him.

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