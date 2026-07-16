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IDAC considering Khumalo’s suggestion for interview panel questioned

Crime Intelligence Head General Dumisani Khumalo testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
  • Crime Intelligence Head General Dumisani Khumalo testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@MadlangaInquiry
Sibahle Motha

The Madlanga Commission in Pretoria has questioned why the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) considered the composition of the interview panel that appointed former BMW engineer Dineo Mokwele to Crime Intelligence.

The Commission heard that Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo recommended the members of the interview panel. The panel was ultimately approved by the Acting National Commissioner, Lineo Nkhuwa.

Senior IDAC investigator Brian Padayachee’s charge sheet alleges that Khumalo constituted the panel without disclosing that it had been formally approved by head office.

However, Commissioner Sandile Khumalo questioned why IDAC took issue with Deputy Crime Intelligence head Feroz Khan not being included on the panel, asking why the composition of the panel was IDAC’s concern.

“IDAC inserted itself in the panel process. And IDAC said, why was Khan not put in the panel? Why was so and so put in the panel and not General Khan? Why does IDAC have that difficulty? Why is it IDAC’s business? Who should or should not be in the panel that interviews at crime intelligence? Why is it IDAC’s business?”

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