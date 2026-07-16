Two accused in gems theft case get R5 000 bail each

The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court has granted R5 000 bail each to EMPD officer Adrian MacKenzie and former EMPD officer Kersha Leigh Stols.

The pair were arrested following Witness K’s testimony at the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria that they were allegedly involved in the theft of precious stones valued at just under R15-million at a house in Killarney, Johannesburg in 2023.

Witness K was a JMPD officer and former girlfriend of now suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

She testified at the Commission in Pretoria that she and Mkhwanazi plotted the theft. MacKenzie and Stols were allegedly party to the plan to steel the precious stones.

But the lawyer for the pair, Crystal Keevy says her clients were only following instructions.

“We proceeded to the address wherein accused three and I were in full uniform. After introducing ourselves, we confiscated six boxes containing stones. We thereafter had the intention to proceed to the SAPS to book the boxes into the SAPS but were halted when Mkhwanazi arrived at the residence, alternatively was seen, and instructed accused three and I to return to the Nando’s situated in Mitchele Avenue, Alberton, to meet with Witness K. I pause to note that, on the basis that Mkhwanazi is or was our superior, no questions could be harboured or asked, and as such, we proceeded in executing his instructions.”

Earlier, charges against private security company owner Etienne van der Walt were withdrawn

Van der Walt was arrested alongside Stols and MacKenzie

Magistrate Annalise Tlhapi granted the withdrawal.

Van Der Walt legal representative: “I do confirm my appearance on behalf of accused number two. We did make representations to the DPP [Director of Public Prosecutions], and I’m glad that we were successful. The matter may then be withdrawn against my client, as the court pleases.”

Magistrate Tlhapi: “Mr Van der Walt, the state withdraws the charges against you, you may step up.”