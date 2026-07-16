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Tributes paid to Jayden Adams at memorial in Stellenbosch

  • Jayden Adams laughing
  • Image Credits :
  • Sundowns Facebook
SABC News

Mamelodi Sundowns players and management have paid tribute to their late teammate, Jayden Adams.

Players, coaches and club officials attended the first of two memorial services at the Stellenbosch Town Hall in the Boland in the Western Cape.

Adams, who also represented Bafana Bafana, died in a flat in Bo-Kaap last weekend.

Bafana Bafana captain and Mamelodi Sundowns’ goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, says Adams won’t be forgotten.

“We will miss your quality, your passes, your vision and your brotherhood. We will never forget you. We will carry you in our hearts, carry you on our sleeves, carry you on this badge and forever you will remain part of us. Jayden, fly high with the angels. We will continue keeping your legacy alive.”

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