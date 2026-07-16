Tributes paid to Jayden Adams at memorial in Stellenbosch

Mamelodi Sundowns players and management have paid tribute to their late teammate, Jayden Adams.

𝙏𝙃𝘼𝙉𝙆 𝙔𝙊𝙐, 𝙅𝘼𝙔𝘿𝙀𝙉 𝘼𝘿𝘼𝙈𝙎 💛

You will forever remain in our hearts.#Sundowns #RIPJayden pic.twitter.com/nr9JDh4Ant — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) July 16, 2026

Players, coaches and club officials attended the first of two memorial services at the Stellenbosch Town Hall in the Boland in the Western Cape.

Adams, who also represented Bafana Bafana, died in a flat in Bo-Kaap last weekend.

𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗢𝗙 𝗨𝗦, 𝗚𝗥𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗠𝗔𝗡 💛 The joy you brought, the memories you gave us and the mark you left on this family will stay with us forever Forever one of us. Forever Yellow. 💛#Sundowns #RIPJayden pic.twitter.com/3utUUPFZdu — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) July 15, 2026

Bafana Bafana captain and Mamelodi Sundowns’ goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, says Adams won’t be forgotten.

“We will miss your quality, your passes, your vision and your brotherhood. We will never forget you. We will carry you in our hearts, carry you on our sleeves, carry you on this badge and forever you will remain part of us. Jayden, fly high with the angels. We will continue keeping your legacy alive.”