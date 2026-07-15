London goes red and white as fans prepare for semi-final clash

England flags were draped outside Downing Street and hung from pubs in London on Wednesday as fans prepared for a World Cup semi-final against Argentina, a clash between two of football’s most storied nations.

The match offers England another opportunity to move closer to a first World Cup title since 1966 and end decades of disappointment on football’s biggest stage.

“I think we bring it home to be honest, I think it’ll be a hard start but, you know, I think as long as we get Bellingham on the ball, that’s all that matters, ” said 19-year-old England fan, Kit Zerafen.

Neither side has enjoyed a straightforward route to the last four. Thomas Tuchel’s team overcame sweltering conditions and a red card to defeat Mexico before edging Norway 2-1 after extra time in Miami to secure their semi-final berth.

Defending champions Argentina have also been pushed hard throughout the tournament.

They beat Cape Verde 3-2 after extra time, rallied from two goals down with 11 minutes remaining to defeat Egypt 3-2, and then overcame Switzerland 3-1 after extra time to reach the semi-finals. Much of Argentina’s hopes rest on Lionel Messi, who at 39 continues to be the team’s central figure.

The forward has acknowledged the physical demands of a tournament that has repeatedly stretched Argentina to the limit, but his eight goals have underlined his importance as he pursues another World Cup triumph.

England, meanwhile, will look to Jude Bellingham to inspire them as they seek to halt Messi and book a place in the final.