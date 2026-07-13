Creecy’s proposal of vehicle-linked fee to fund RAF slammed by PSA

The Public Servants Association (PSA) has slammed government’s proposal of a vehicle-linked fee to help fund the struggling Road Accident Fund (RAF).

Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy has said that the department is reviewing the RAF’s funding model, with a separate mandatory fee attached to annual vehicle license renewals or initial registrations among the options being considered.

Last year, the Auditor-General flagged millions of rands of irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure by RAF.

This is despite RAF cashing in more than R48 billion from the fuel levy annually.

PSA spokesperson Reuben Maleka says Minister Creecy must focus on fixing poor governance in RAF instead of wanting more money.

“There are reports of the Auditor-General, perhaps that’s where she must start to say, what is the problem? Get proper governance, get proper management. And if that fails, then we can say, but what is the problem? Because at this point in time, there is no way in any audit reports that the Auditor pointed out of lack of funding. The Auditor has been pointing out of financial mismanagement. You cannot address financial mismanagement by bringing more money.”

Last month, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) said it will request the Secretary to Parliament to lay a criminal charge against former RAF CEO, Collins Letsoalo, for failing to appear before the committee.

Letsoalo did not respond to a summons issued in November 2025 during SCOPA’s inquiry into the RAF.

The committee had initially sought the Speaker’s concurrence to proceed with criminal action.