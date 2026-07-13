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Suliman Carrim’s return to Madlanga Commission remains in doubt

Businessman Sulieman Carrim appears before the Madlanga Commission.
  • Businessman Sulieman Carrim appears before the Madlanga Commission.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC
Sibahle Motha

North-West businessman Suliman Carrim is scheduled to return to the Madlanga Commission on Wednesday.

However, sources remain tight-lipped about the “persisting health challenges” that have delayed his return.

Carrim has missed several scheduled appearances before the Commission due to health issues, and it remains unclear whether he will be able to testify on Wednesday.

The businessman is expected to answer questions about his alleged role in the South African Police Service (SAPS) Medicare 24 tender awarded to alleged cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

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