MKP defends Zuma’s India trip

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has defended former president, Jacob Zuma’s meeting with the controversial Gupta family members during his recent trip to India. Zuma was seen photographed with Ajay Gupta at an Indian temple earlier this month.

The Gupta brothers have been implicated in the alleged capture of the state, from their close association with Zuma during his tenure as president. But both sides have denied the allegations.

MKP Secretary-General, Sibonelo Nomvalo told SABC News that Zuma travelled to India in his personal capacity, and that he has a right to meet with anyone.

“The trip was a personal visit to his religious person. We’ve got nothing to with that as a party. He went there to meet his religious leader. Who he met when he arrived there, that is his personal issue.” he said.