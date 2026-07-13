Three suspects killed in police shootout in Durban

Three suspects have been killed in a shootout with police at KwaBester, north of Durban.

Police say they acted on a tip-off regarding the whereabouts of the suspects, who were wanted for a range of serious crimes, including murder.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Amanda Funani says officers traced the suspects to a house, where they came under fire.

Three suspects were fatally wounded during the shootout, while two others managed to flee the scene and remain at large.

Funani says no officer was injured.

“They fired shots on the police, police retaliated and they shot them and they were fatally wounded. The suspects are between the ages of 20 to 23. Two of them ran away and we are still searching for them. We were looking for them for a number of cases such as murder, robberies around the area. Three firearms were found with them.”