Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede joins MKP

Former eThekwini mayor and ANC member Zandile Gumede has officially joined the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party).

Gumede has been appointed as the party’s deputy convenor in KwaZulu-Natal.

The announcement was made by MK Party Secretary-General Sibonelo Nomvalo during a media briefing held in Durban on Monday.

Nomvalo described Gumede as a committed and experienced leader, saying her appointment would strengthen the party’s leadership in the province.

Gumede served as Mayor of eThekwini from 2016 to 2019. She remains a controversial political figure, having faced corruption-related charges linked to the Durban Solid Waste tender which she has denied any involvement.

“We are officially announcing mama Zandile Gumede as the deputy convenor of KZN. We welcome you mama as we are giving you this reception. You have unquestionable credential in the politics of KZN and in the politics of South Africa. We know that you are coming with a very positive paradigm shift, you are coming with a very positive contribution in the MK Party. Let’s join our hands together in building the strong shift of the left. We are also going to read out the names of other Comrades who are joining us today,” says Nomvalo.