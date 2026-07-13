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Ndodana Tshuma appears on two charges, case postponed to 22 July

  • Triple murder accused Ndodana Tshuma
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  • SABC News
SABC

The case against a triple murder accused Ndodana Tshuma has been postponed to the 22nd of July pending the state verification of his legal status in South Africa.

Tshuma is appearing in two separate proceedings at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Tshuma appeared in court in relation to the possession of an unlicensed firearm. He was found with the firearm when he was arrested in Kensington last week Friday.

Police suspect the firearm may have been intended for him to take his own life. He is also due to appear in a different courtroom later on Monday for extradition proceedings.

Ndodana Tshuma’s case postponed to next week Wednesday

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