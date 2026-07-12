Russian model goes viral with striking likeness to Erling Haaland

As the Norwegian soccer star, Erling Haaland, shines at the FIFA World Cup 2026, his female lookalike from Russia is making a splash on social media.

Russian model, Anastasia Kostromitina, has shot to fame on Instagram (@nas__kos) with videos posts showing her mimicking Haaland. One of the most watched clips has just reached 110 million views and over 5 million likes.

Kostromitina, 24, who is a model at the Moscow-based “MOTION” model agency, told Reuters in Moscow on Friday (July 10) that she had never been interested in soccer. It was a friend of hers who first noticed her striking resemblance to the Norway and Manchester City forward, said Kostromitina.

At first the comments did not please Kostromitina at all.

“I could not understand why I was compared to a male soccer player,” she says.

Acceptance came later and now Kostromitina takes it with a sense of humour and even uses it as a tool to boost her career as many brands are queueing to work with her as a model.

Kostromitina says she hopes Haaland likes her video posts but her biggest wish is to make a selfie with the Norwegian soccer star.

But besides Internet fame and modelling success, Kostromitina has taken up a new hobby: watching soccer matches.

And of course she is supporting Norway at the 2026 World Cup.

Norway was kicked out of the tournament after losing 2-1 to England in the quarter-final at Miami Stadium.