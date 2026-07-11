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Boks score bonus point victory against Scotland

  • Victorius Boks celebrate another win
  • Image Credits :
  • Springboks Facebook
Anton Snyman

South Africa have become the first nation to beat every Six Nations team and those from the Rugby Championship in a 12-month period.

The two-time defending World Cup champion Springboks reached this milestone with a bonus point 42-28 victory over Scotland in a Nations Championship match at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

The 10 changes coach Rassie Erasmus made to his starting 15 had a huge effect, especially in the defensive structures.

But the Boks did enough, scoring six tries to four, so that he could celebrate his record 55th test match in charge, with a win.

They also retained top spot on the Northern Hemisphere log.

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