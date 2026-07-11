Boks score bonus point victory against Scotland

South Africa have become the first nation to beat every Six Nations team and those from the Rugby Championship in a 12-month period.
The two-time defending World Cup champion Springboks reached this milestone with a bonus point 42-28 victory over Scotland in a Nations Championship match at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.
Job done, but it wasn’t easy. Thanks @Scotlandteam for a tough old Test 🤝#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/fadWcru1b0
— Springboks (@Springboks) July 11, 2026
The 10 changes coach Rassie Erasmus made to his starting 15 had a huge effect, especially in the defensive structures.
But the Boks did enough, scoring six tries to four, so that he could celebrate his record 55th test match in charge, with a win.
They also retained top spot on the Northern Hemisphere log.