Pappas named DA’s uMngeni mayoral candidate for second time

uMngeni local municipality mayor Chris Pappas, who’s been named mayoral candidate for the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the municipality for a second time, says his administration has delivered an honest, transparent and responsible government.

Pappas led the municipality, based in Howick in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands, since 2021 when the DA clinched its first ever municipality in the province.

He’s been credited with eradicating municipal debt.

Pappas says his administration proved their detractors wrong.

“They said the young mayor and deputy mayor will certainly fail, the said our council will collapse and they said our institution was broken. Some people doubt us and others complained. When we asked you to vote in 2021, we said we wouldn’t speak about change but we will show you change. Everything we did was measured with our priority. We are honest, transparent and responsible government. We paid a R11 million loan and we paid EPWP, fair and transparent.”