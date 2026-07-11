Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Pappas named DA’s uMngeni mayoral candidate for second time

  • Mayor of uMngeni Chris Pappas
  • Image Credits :
  • uMngeni Municipality
Mlondi Radebe

uMngeni local municipality mayor Chris Pappas, who’s been named mayoral candidate for the Democratic Alliance (DA)  in the municipality for a second time, says his administration has delivered an honest, transparent and responsible government.

Pappas led the municipality, based in Howick in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands, since 2021 when the DA clinched its first ever municipality in the province.

He’s been credited with eradicating municipal debt.

Pappas says his administration proved their detractors wrong.

“They said the young mayor and deputy mayor will certainly fail, the said our council will collapse and they said our institution was broken. Some people doubt us and others complained. When we asked you to vote in 2021, we said we wouldn’t speak about change but we will show you change. Everything we did was measured with our priority. We are honest, transparent and responsible government. We paid a R11 million loan and we paid EPWP, fair and transparent.”

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News