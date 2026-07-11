Mo-Afrika Mandla Mokoena announced as APC Joburg mayoral candidate

Leader of the African People’s Convention Themba Godi has announced Mo-Afrika Mandla Mokoena as the party’s mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg.

The announcement took place earlier Saturday at the Doornkop bus rank in Soweto.

South Africans go to the polls in local government elections on the 4th of November.

Godi believes that Mokoena possesses the technical ability, skills and political acumen to run the city.

Mokoena is the APC’s Treasurer-General and is also a councillor in Johannesburg.