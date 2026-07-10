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Undocumented migrants continue to arrive at Musina centre

  • The repatriation centre in Musina, Limpopo.
  • Image Credits :
  • Rendani Raliphaswa
SABC News

Thousands of undocumented immigrants continue to arrive at the Musina repatriation centre in Limpopo for processing before being repatriated to their home countries.

Several buses transporting migrants from different parts of the country arrived at the centre early Friday morning.

Home Affairs provincial manager Albert Matsaung says the number of people at the centre fluctuates constantly as buses arrive and depart with migrants mostly from Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Matsaung says that the Home Affairs Department is working closely with the respective embassies to ensure a smooth and efficient repatriation process.

“We still have got a sizable number of Zimbabweans that are coming here and then we still have got a sizable number of Malawians that are coming. But the fluctuation itself is understandable because the information that we continue to gather through the whole country is that we still have got pockets and pockets of some of the areas where we have got people that are gathering in some of the areas with the main aim of being brought here. Yesterday, we noted that there are others that were transported from Durban, others were transported from Sandton, others were transported from the Western Cape.”

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