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TMPD intensifies road safety operations, 58 vehicles impounded

  • FILE | Tshwane Metro Police Department roadblock
  • Image Credits :
  • X: @TMPDSafety
SABC News

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has intensified road safety operations, impounding 58 public transport vehicles for operating illegally.

The week-long operation targeted minibus taxis, e-hailing vehicles and heavy motor vehicles across the metro as part of efforts to improve road safety and enforce compliance with transport laws.

Between Monday and Friday, total of 58 minibus taxis and e-hailing vehicles were impounded for operating without the required documentation and for being unroadworthy and in contravention of the National Land Transport Act.

In a separate operation in Centurion and Akasia, TMPD officers weighed 146 heavy motor vehicles. Of those inspected, 46 were found to be non-compliant, while 14 trucks were declared unroadworthy and issued with notices to discontinue operating.

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