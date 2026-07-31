11 killed, including 5 children, in Free State bus accident on N1

Eleven people, including five children, have been killed after the bus they were travelling in crashed on the N1 north of Trompsburg in the Free State.

Provincial traffic authorities say the crash happened when the bus, which was carrying 60 passengers, overturned on Thursday night.

Emergency services worked throughout the night to free trapped passengers.

Traffic officials are diverting vehicles from the affected stretch of the road.

They have urged motorists to avoid the area.