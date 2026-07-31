Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

11 killed, including 5 children, in Free State bus accident on N1

Scene of bus accident on the N1 north of Trompsburg in the Free State on July 31, 2026.
  • Scene of bus accident on the N1 north of Trompsburg in the Free State on July 31, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@_ArriveAlive
Kamogelo Seekoei

Eleven people, including five children, have been killed after the bus they were travelling in crashed on the N1 north of Trompsburg in the Free State.

Provincial traffic authorities say the crash happened when the bus, which was carrying 60 passengers, overturned on Thursday night.

Emergency services worked throughout the night to free trapped passengers.

Traffic officials are diverting vehicles from the affected stretch of the road.

They have urged motorists to avoid the area.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News