The fire at Garies High School in the Namakwa District, in the Northern Cape intensifies. Firefighters from Springbok, Aggeneys and Vredendal are doing their utmost best to put out the fire in extremely windy weather conditions.

According to the department of Education in the province the administration block, eleven classrooms and the ablution blocks have been completely destroyed. The department’s spokesperson Geoffrey Van der Merwe the school accommodates 216 learners and 11 educators.

“The fire is currently burning beyond control and we are not sure about the extent of the damage .The situation concerns us hugely as a Department, especially during this time of the year, where learners are busy with the examinations and possibly could lose all their schoolwork.”

“The fire is a devastating blow as the school serves a number of surrounding communities in the Kammiesberg Municipality and also accommodates Grade 12 learners. The Department will assess the damage, once the fire is brought under control and also determine an immediate emergency”, says van der Merwe.