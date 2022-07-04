The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported 109 new COVID-19 in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 3 995 400. This increase represents a 3.3% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases on Monday are from Gauteng (50%) followed by Western Cape (19%).

The institute has also reported a further three fatalities.

“And of these, two occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 101 815 to date.”

25 766 017 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors.

Below are the latest stats in South Africa:

Loading…