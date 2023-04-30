Storm Mountain Diamonds has announced the recovery of a ‘fancy intense pink’ diamond from the Kao Mine in Lesotho. The 108.39-carat, rough pink diamond is a type IIa (2a) stone and one of the largest pink diamonds ever recovered.

The Kao Mine is the fourth largest kimberlite mine in Southern Africa. In the last five years, it has produced four exceptionally rare pink diamonds.

The discovery of the 108-carat pink diamond at Kao Mine is making waves in the Mountain Kingdom. Even those who are used to seeing this rarity, are amazed.

CEO of Storm Mountain Diamonds Mohale Ralikariki says, “Looking at it alone, it’s absolutely beautiful.”

The fancy-coloured diamonds are regarded as among the world’s most appealing and extraordinary investments.

Meanwhile, the Lesotho government has rubbished media reports, alluding to the possibility of so-called ‘blood diamonds’ infiltrating its sales chain system.

The diamonds sub-sector in Lesotho employs around 3000 people, most of whom are regarded as high earners in the country.

