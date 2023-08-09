The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Makhotso Sotyu, has launched the “1000 stories, 100 000 trees” initiative in Hoopstad in the Free State as part of this year’s Women’s Month celebrations.

The non-profit organisation ‘She Evolves’ has initiated the project which seeks to empower women across South Africa’s rural areas.

Sotyu joins women to share stories of their personal triumph.

“An amazing event, one of its kind, where then we listened to women telling us about their stories, because the NGO that is facilitating the whole thing has to do then with planting of about 100 000 trees and with 1000 stories of women. Women were telling us how then their experience within the community as women, therefore they came up with their different profiles, their different stories, what they experience even through their growing up, what is it that they went through as women or as a girl child,” She says.

