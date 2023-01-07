Over 100 millilitres of rain have fallen across KwaZulu-Natal in the last two days, according to the South African Weather Services.

However, rains had subsided in most of the province by Saturday. Forecaster Odirile Modipa, says the most rainfall was recorded in Margate on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

“For the KZN area for the past few days, the highest amount of rainfall that we have recorded was 106 mm and that was in Margate, and around the Durban area was around 66 mm. This was the highest between Friday and Thursday. From yesterday till today, we saw around about 30 mm for the eThekwini area.”

Meanwhile, community members have gathered at the Umsunduzi river in Pietermaritzburg to continue the search for an 8-year-old girl.

The river swept her away on Thursday following heavy rains in the province. A woman and her two children were trying to cross a low-lying bridge when the child was washed away.

Local councillor Dumisane Phungula says they are waiting for police search and rescue teams to guide them.

“We will continue today as well the search operation was in progress yesterday we will continue even today from where the incident took place we are hoping that with the help of the search and rescue unit from the SAPS, we will be able to discover the body we are not going to rest up until we find the missing body.”

On Friday the South African Weather Service issued warnings that some places could receive between 50 and 80 millimeters of rain in the next 24 hours.

Fifty-nine-year-old Mirram Tembe, who lives in Cato Manor with her six family members, says she has lost all her belongings.

“The rain started on Thursday around four and water came into our houses and destroyed everything, I don’t have anything in the house everything is soaking wet. As it is, I slept out on the streets just as I’m still wandering the streets on Friday morning. This is not the first time this has happened even in December we didn’t spend Christmas well last week water came in, probably three times and we’re not getting any help. I can’t move, I have children and I can’t ask people to keep my furniture for me.”