10 teachers among 13 killed in Polokwane-Dendron Road crash

The Limpopo Department of Education has confirmed that 10 of the 13 people killed in a minibus taxi and truck crash on the Polokwane-Dendron road were teachers.

The deceased teachers, whose identities haven’t yet been released, were employed at various schools in the Senwabarwana area.

The crash occurred while they were traveling to work.

The other deceased were the taxi driver, a truck driver, and an Eskom employee. An inquest docket has been opened.

Limpopo Accident | 13 people die on R521

