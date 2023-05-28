Six people have died in two separate accidents in the Eastern Cape on Saturday night. Two vehicles collided head-on, on the R56 road in Maclear and five people died on the scene.

In another incident a truck collided head on with a sedan at the Kei Cuttings on the N2, the driver of a sedan died on the scene.

Transport spokesperson, Unathi Binqose says a case of culpable homicide has been opened.

“MEC for transport in the province is extending word of condolences to the bereaved families and is calling on us as road users to be a bit cautious on our roads, to assist our law enforcement officers to avoid avoidable accidents like head on collision that continue to claim so many lives on our roads.”

In Mpumalanga four people have been killed during a crash involving a truck and a sedan on the N17 road between Breyten and Ermelo on Saturday night. The deceased include the driver of the sedan and its three passengers.

The spokesperson for the Department of Community, Safety, Security and Liaison, Moeti Mmusi says two other people in the sedan suffered injuries and were taken to hospital, and the truck driver was left unharmed.

“It is believed that the crash may have occurred as a result of dangerous overtaking, the crash is now a subject the subject of an investigation by the authorities. At the time of the crash the sedan was entering the N17 from the R55 road the all four deceased are male estimated to be between the age of 30 and 35.”