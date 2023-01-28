DSTV Premiership defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns have extended their lead at the top of the log. The Brazilians now lead by a massive 22 points after 20 matches.

A 10-men Sundowns beat a stubborn Sekhukhune United 2-0 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria earlier this afternoon.

Sundowns have now collected 52 points with ten games remaining.

After missing two chances in the opening half, Namibian Peter Shalulile made amends when he broke the deadlock early in the second half.

Substitute Marcello Allende was red carded 15 minutes from time after a career-ending tackle on Victor Letsoalo.

Another substitute Cassius Mailula put the issue beyond doubt by scoring the second goal for Sundowns nine minutes from time.

An emphatic win in front of the Yellow Nation! Mamelodi Sundowns (50′ Shalulile, 82′ Mailula) 2️⃣➖0⃣ Sekhukhune United