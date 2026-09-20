10 lions found dead in suspected poisoning at Tanzania reserve

Ten lions were found dead in Tanzania’s Ngorongoro wildlife reserve this ​week and preliminary findings suggest they may ‌have been poisoned, the area’s management authority said.

The deaths raise concerns over the conservation of lions in ​one of Africa’s most renowned wildlife ecosystems. ​

Poisoning has been a recurring threat to ⁠large carnivores across parts of East Africa, ​often linked to conflicts between predators and livestock ​owners.

The lions were discovered on September 18 in the Ndutu area of Endulen Ward in Arusha region, the Ngorongoro ​Conservation Area Authority said in a statement ​released late on Saturday.

“Preliminary findings suggest the animals may ‌have ⁠died after ingesting poison,” the authority said, adding that it had launched an investigation to determine the cause and identify those responsible.

The Ngorongoro Conservation ​Area, a ​UNESCO World ⁠Heritage Site in northern Tanzania, is one of the country’s leading ​tourism attractions.

It is home to a ​wide ⁠range of wildlife, including lions, elephants, buffaloes and endangered black rhinos.

Last month, police arrested four suspects in ⁠an ​investigation into the deaths of ​18 elephants across the border in Kenya.