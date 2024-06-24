10 dead, 24 seriously injured in R42 truck and taxi collision

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ten people have died and 24 others have been seriously injured in a collision between a truck and a taxi on the R42 near Delmas, Mpumalanga.

Community Safety Department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi says eight of the deceased were occupants of the taxi while two were occupants of the truck.

Mmusi says the injured have been taken to nearby hospitals.

“Reports indicate that the minibus taxi was initially moving on the N12 Road from Johannesburg, and it went onto R42. The driver was allegedly going back to the N12 from the R42 when the crash happened. The taxi was moving towards Emalahleni and the truck was headed to Bronkhorstspruit. The taxi was also pulling a trailer. It is not known at this stage what caused the crash. The investigation is underway.”

