10 cases relating to online dating scams opened in Kempton Park

Police have raised caution over online dating scams in the Kempton Park area, which they suspect are leading to robbery and, in some cases, assault.

Senior police officers visited the area as they intensify investigations into the separate discoveries of four women’s bodies over two months. The area where the bodies were found is also in the vicinity of where runner Elizabeth Moselakgomo went missing.

Police say a suspect is already in custody in connection with the first body discovered in the area.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says, “We’re looking at all possibilities, but with the missing runner it doesn’t look like it’s part of the online dating, but the two other bodies that have not been identified, it may have been victims of such because we are picking up a number of cases in the Kempton Park area, of the online dating creating problems where women turn up…”

“In the last four months, about 10 cases were opened; women are turning up saying we met this person online, on the social media platforms, we met, he robbed me, or either he raped me. So, it is quite a concern, and that’s why we need to then sensitise young women; it could be men as well; anyone can be a victim,” Mathe says.

VIDEO | Police brief media on missing Kempton Park woman: