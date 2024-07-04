10 accused ATM robbers apply for bail in Seshego Court

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ten accused ATM robbers have made their bail application in the Seshego Magistrate’s Court outside Polokwane in Limpopo on Thursday.

All the accused, Lesotho nationals, are linked to the ATM bombings across the province. They were arrested in May last year.

The accused, Rorisang Mabekebe, Lebereko Lehasa, Thabo Morutle, Sekgotho Tladi, Thuso Motseki, Tebogo Khahlwe, Solomon Kgakagadi, Dankie Legowa, Mpho Racheku and Molatudi Ramochela are facing nineteen charges, including ATM bombing, robbery, contravention of the immigration act, and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

Testifying during the accused’s bail applications, investigating officer Sergeant Lesiba Masedi told the court that the accused have failed to produce their correct residential addresses, as they’re suspected of being in the country illegally.

Masedi said the charges against two of the 10 accused have been withdrawn as they turned state witnesses.

Speaking through an interpreter, Masedi said that the accused should not be granted bail as they will put the lives of the state witnesses in danger.

Their bail application has been set to occur within two days of their appearance. NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi says the accused are facing several charges.

“The accused Lesotho nationals were arrested in May last year. They are facing 20 charges including: unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition; malicious damage to property; theft using explosives; robbery with aggravating circumstances; kidnapping and; contravening the Immigration Act.”

Suspects arrested in Limpopo following robbery

“The state witnesses will not be safe, the court will notice that the witness used the word danger. They are not good candidates to be released on bail. Accused number nine, who has a fraudulent South African identity document, is very close to their boss, his name is Mafifi. He has since fled and we are still looking for him,” explained Malabi-Dzhangi.

The court also heard that accused number nine has fraudulently obtained a South African identity document. Masedi told the court that Thapelo Qothile – a Lesotho national – had allegedly colluded with a woman from Burgersfort who assisted him in acquiring a South African ID in the name of Thapelo Racheku.

She claimed to be his aunt and illegally obtained a birth clinic card from Dilokong Hospital.

Masedi says the accused has also been linked to the bombings through cellphone data.

“He was arrested with explosives and state money. Nationality, South African citizen. Names, Mpho Thapelo, surname, Racheku. Born 1992,07,25 in Free State, Ficksburg.”

Meanwhile, the NPA said their investigations have revealed that Qothile’s real surname is not Racheku and he is a Lesotho national.

“We have got evidence from his girlfriend with whom he has a child that the birth certificate [of the child] is from Lesotho. It indicates the full names of Mpho as Mpho Thapelo Qothile. Whereas he told the police officer here his name is Mpho Racheku.”

Malabi-Dzangi said the state will continue to oppose the bail.

“All these applicants belong to Lesotho, we’ve got evidence of the applicants, they don’t have addresses in South Africa. They’ve given almost four to six addresses per person in Gauteng province which is the evidence that we can’t rely on them that they’re telling the truth. The state is opposing the bail, if the applicants can be released, we won’t be able to find them, we don’t have their real names, we don’t have their addresses.”

The bail application has been adjourned until Friday when the accused will know their fate.