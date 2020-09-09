The total number of coronavirus tests that have been done now stands at 3 842 898.

South Africa has recorded 1 990 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 642 431. Gauteng has the highest number of cases with 213741, which is 33.3% of the total number of cases. In a statement, the Department of Health has also confirmed 82 more coronavirus -related deaths.

“Ten from KwaZulu-Natal, 27 from Gauteng, 5 from Eastern Cape, 8 from Free State, 10 from North West, 22 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15 168. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients.”

The recoveries now stand at 569 935 which translates to a recovery rate of 88,7%.