The total number of coronavirus tests conducted to date is 3 693 721.

South Africa has recorded 1 985 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 627 041. The Gauteng province has the highest number of cases with 210 169, which is 33.5% of the total number of cases in the country.

In a statement, the Department of Health has also announced 121 more COVID-19 related deaths.

“One from KwaZulu-Natal; 20 from Gauteng; 20 from Eastern Cape; 24 from Western Cape; 8 from North West; 16 from Free State; 23 from Limpopo and 9 from Northern Cape.”

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 14 149.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers that treated the deceased patients. Our recoveries now stand at 540 923 which translates to a recovery rate of 86%.”