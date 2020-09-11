[File image] The number of recoveries now stands at 574 587 which translates to a recovery rate of 88,9%.

South Africa has recorded 1 960 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases to 646 398.

In a statement, the Department of Health also announced the deaths of 113 deaths. “Nineteen from KwaZulu-Natal; 19 from Gauteng; 16 from Eastern Cape; 2 from Free State; 18 from Western Cape; 24 from Mpumalanga and 15 from Northern Cape.”

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 15 378.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.”

The number of recoveries now stands at 574 587 which translates to a recovery rate of 88,9%.

