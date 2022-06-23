South Africa has recorded 1 050 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 3 990 057. There are currently 13 409 active cases across the country.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has also reported a further five deaths in the past 24 hours.

The total number of fatalities now stands at 101 704.

So far, 25 655 319 tests have been conducted.

Below are the latest coronavirus cases:

Mask regulation

South Africans will no longer be required to wear face masks indoors.

This after Health Minister Joe Phaahla gazetted a number of changes to COVID-19 regulations.

Limitations on gatherings as well as testing and vaccination requirements for visitors to South Africa are also scrapped.

These regulations were implemented as part of the national state of disaster since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, two years ago.

Phaahla is expected to join Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele for a media briefing on Thursday morning.