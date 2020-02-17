President Ramaphosa says the young people still see South Africa as the land of opportunities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says for South Africa to prosper, the government must ensure that young people participate meaningfully in the economy. Ramaphosa was speaking in his weekly letter to the nation.

It is young people who are the real jewels of our country’s future & who remind us that our freedom was won through the sacrifices of young men and women who were determined that not only they, but those who came after, should live in the light of freedom. https://t.co/hVuMRlw5C9 — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 17, 2020

In his interaction with young people on the eve of his State of the Nation Address, last Wednesday, President Ramaphosa said access to employment and opportunities dominated the agenda of their meeting.

He said this prompted him to launch the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention which will set out priority actions to address youth unemployment.

Ramaphosa also said the government will organise specialised short focused courses in skills that employers need. He said this will address the problem of a mismatch between the existing skills and the requirements of the economy.

But despite the challenge of youth unemployment in the country, he said the young people still see South Africa as the land of opportunities.

