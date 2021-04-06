This comes at the time where developed nations - which have access to vaccines - are considering imposing a COVID-19 vaccine passport for travellers.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says the proposed vaccine passports may lead to some countries being victims of travel bans.

This comes at the time where developed nations – which have access to vaccines – are considering imposing a COVID-19 vaccine passport for travellers.

The global body answered a range of questions on vaccines during their bi-weekly update on Tuesday:

It is still a scramble for vaccines.

Developed countries are on track to meet their target but there are hurdles with some vaccines.

AstraZeneca has been suspended in some European countries due to the effects the vaccine has had on some people: