Nearly 270 000 healthcare workers have so far been vaccinated under government's national Sisonke Protocol.

Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, says provincial health officials are continuing in their attempts to procure more coronavirus vaccines.

The province, despite being supplied by national government with vaccines, is working towards independently procuring more doses to aid in the country’s fight against the spread of COVID-19.

In the video below, Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize says a million Johnson & Johnson vaccines to arrive in April:

Winde says, “I [we] need to have many more vaccines so we can get back to work. Of course it is a competitive place as we as a province are trying to procure our own vaccines. At the end of the month we had 28 companies and wholesalers that we contacted.”

“I suppose we use the Sisonke programme to see our readiness. We are expecting another 30 000 vaccines now as part of the J&J rollout. As soon as we get vaccines we can start rolling them out to other citizens at risk and then start working through our priorities,” explains Winde.

Click below to listen to Winde’s full interview: