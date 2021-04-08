Some residents in Fairland took matters into their own hands and fixed the potholes themselves.

The Johannesburg Roads Agency says it’s working around the clock to repair potholes and damage to roads due to bad weather, ageing infrastructure and increases in traffic volumes.

An audit, conducted by the JRA in February this year, found that there are almost 20 000 requests to fix potholes in the city.

Motorists say they have had enough of maneuvering around potholes in the city.

“These potholes are too much. The conditions are getting worse by day but nothing is being done,” says one motorist.

“You are lucky if you were to drive for over a month without a flat or a damaged tyre,” says another motorist.

Some residents in Fairland, north of Johannesburg, took matters into their own hands and fixed the potholes themselves.

Several unemployed individuals are also doing the same – filling potholes up with sand while collecting tips from passing motorists.

JRA Spokesperson, Themba Mathibe, says they are working around the clock.

“JRA is addressing the increasing number of road defects caused by various factors, including ageing infrastructure and weather conditions, as well as an increase in population, which has a strain on our roads across all regions. We conducted an audit, which found over 19 000 requests for potholes and 4 000 for patching and reinstatement,” says Mathibe.

He says they have already appointed contractors that will deal with the problem.

Mathibe says over R50 million has been budgeted for the programme.

“In the mid-term adjustment budget, we allocated R53 million, which includes curbing and maintenance requests. Four main contractors have been appointed to execute the plan. These main contractors will subcontract local SMME’s in the areas. Instead of focusing only on three regions, this time around we will be focusing on all seven regions in the city.”

Since last year, the JRA has lost over R10 million in claims by motorists for damaged tyres.

“In terms of the claims that motorists can make as a result of a damaged tyres for the potholes, we have received, thus far, 318 in total. And in terms of payouts, we have paid about R10 million since last year.”

The JRA intends to also introduce a nightshift for road works to fast-track the process.