Heavy rains are expected in some areas in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

The South African Weather Services has issued a warning for heavy rains in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Ethekwini, Harry Gwala and Umgungundlovu are among the areas expected to be affected.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance has placed disaster management teams on alert.

Department Spokesperson, Senzelwe Mzila, says parents and teachers should be careful when children are leaving school on Tuesday afternoon.

“KZN Cogta, Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka has placed management teams on alert following a weather warning that was issued by the South African Weather Service, which indicates the possibility of heavy rains in the Harry Gwala, Ugu, Mgungudlovu, Ilembe and King Cetshwayo District and the Ethekwini Metro. Hlomuka has also urged communities to ensure that they stay safe and be on high alert at all times as the heavy rains continue to cause a serious risk to residents. Hlomuka has also urged parents and teachers to ensure that pupils travel using safe roads during the heavy rains,” says Mzila.