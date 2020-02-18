Mabhuti Khenyeza was unveiled to the media this morning after Galaxy had confirmed this past weekend that he would be replacing Dan “Dance” Malesela who resigned last week following a string of poor results.

Lack of patience from the club bosses is always a challenge with young coaches in the country and TS Galaxy Chairman Tim Sukazi is promising to give the club’s newly-appointed coach Mabhuti Khenyeza all the support he needs to succeed.

Khenyeza was unveiled to the media this morning after Galaxy had confirmed this past weekend that he would be replacing Dan “Dance” Malesela who resigned last week following a string of poor results.

Khenyeza joins from bottom of the log PSL side AmaZulu where he was an assistant coach to Josef Vukuzic.

Sukazi, whose club made history by becoming the first lower-division team to win the Nedbank Cup in 2019, says patience has never been an issue with them.

Galaxy won their last league game against AmaTuks this past weekend. It was only their fifth win in 21 matches this season, with six losses and 10 draws.

They also took part in the CAF Confederations Cup and exited in the pay-off stages against Nigerian giants Enyima FC.

Khenyeza, a former Golden Arrows, Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, Ajax Cape Town and AmaZulu striker, is taking up his first job as a head coach. He says it took them only 20 minutes to agree to the deal.

Khenyeza is joining Galaxy at a time when they are 12th on the log with 25 points from 21 matches.

They are 12 points outside a promotional play-off position with nine games to go. They need at least nine points, for now, to be assured of their first division status and Sukazi says there’s mandate for the 37-year-old new coach.

Khenyeza has always had the drive to win. He’s one of the few strikers in the PSL era to have scored over 100 goals at different clubs.

If you talk fighting spirit, then he’s one of the first local footballers you can think of. And he’s always been very connected to the game, having owned a team in the amateur ranks in KZN for some time now.

TS Galaxy will play their first game under Khenyeza next week against another Mpumalanga-based side TS Sporting and he’s already talking about the winning mentality.

Galaxy are based in Johannesburg, they train at the Panorama Sports club but play their matches in Kameelrivier in Mpumalanga. Khenyeza says as a boy from rural KwaZulu-Natal, he relates to this team and its background. – Report by Velile Mnyandu